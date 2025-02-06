U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $7,890,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KOCT opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

