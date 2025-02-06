U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,769 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 304.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

