U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,780 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 162,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BITB opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

