U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

PPA opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $92.07 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

