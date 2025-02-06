U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,485 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 74,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.