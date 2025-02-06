U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,352 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 255.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

