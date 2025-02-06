U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,874 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $783,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $62.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.