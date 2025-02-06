U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,597.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 289,456 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CGBD opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $938.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

