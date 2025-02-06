U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

