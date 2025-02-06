U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

