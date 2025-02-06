U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 226.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.