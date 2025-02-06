U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,570,000 after buying an additional 88,806 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,043,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,867,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,967,000 after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,633,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $333.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $341.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

