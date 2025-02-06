U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 90.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

