U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.66 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,038,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

