U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

