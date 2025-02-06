U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,686 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $121,987,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,470.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,396,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 1,307,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.