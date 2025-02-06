U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $84.92 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

