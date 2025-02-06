U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

