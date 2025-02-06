U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

