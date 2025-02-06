U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $772,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VCR opened at $385.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

