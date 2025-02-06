U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ARM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

