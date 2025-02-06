U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

