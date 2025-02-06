U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

