U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 864,310 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,972 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

