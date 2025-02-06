U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.