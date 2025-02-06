U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,208 shares of company stock worth $54,081,073. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

