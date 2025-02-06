U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,191,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -159.55%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

