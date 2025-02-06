U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICOP stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.73%.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

