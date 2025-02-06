U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ICOP stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Profile
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.