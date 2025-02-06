U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,193 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

