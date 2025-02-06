U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $193.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

