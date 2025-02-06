U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $350.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average is $328.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

