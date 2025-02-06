U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $278.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.69 and a 52-week high of $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.