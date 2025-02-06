U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after acquiring an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 385,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

