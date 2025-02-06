U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after buying an additional 995,649 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

