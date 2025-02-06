U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 169,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

