U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

