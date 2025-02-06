U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $475,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.