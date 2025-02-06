U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $475,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.