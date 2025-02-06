U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,221.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

EMD opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

