U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $609,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 73.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

