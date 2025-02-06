U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $40,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,443.84. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $53,316.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,684.60. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,681 shares of company stock valued at $71,579,446. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Shares of PI stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 142.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.77 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

