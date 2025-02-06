U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXI. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $609.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $127.11 and a twelve month high of $152.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

