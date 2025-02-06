U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,539.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 65,183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $56.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

