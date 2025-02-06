U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HP by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

