U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

NYSE BROS opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $65.77.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

