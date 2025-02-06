UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

