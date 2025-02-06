Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.21 and a 200-day moving average of $272.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

