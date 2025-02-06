Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

