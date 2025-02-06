Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after purchasing an additional 276,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

