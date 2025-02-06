Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $238.94 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.