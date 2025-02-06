VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 614,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 924,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

